Father of Suspect in British MP’s Killing Worked on Anti-extremist Projects

The father of the suspect in the inquiry into David Amess’s killing, was a committed anti-extremist who risked his own life trying to thwart hate groups, his friends and colleagues have said.

Amess, 69, was stabbed to death on Friday just after midday while holding his constituency surgery in his role as MP for Southend West in an Essex church. A man aged 25 was arrested at the scene and continues to be held in custody.

Detectives investigating the killing have been in discussions with lawyers specialising in terrorist prosecutions as they try to understand the motive for the attack and why Amess was attacked.

