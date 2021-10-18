55.4 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, October 18, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Father of Suspect in British MP’s Killing Worked on Anti-extremist Projects

Detectives investigating the killing are trying to understand the motive for the attack and why Amess was attacked.

By Homeland Security Today
Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington places flowers for Sir David Amess MP at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh on Sea, on Oct. 16, 2021. (Essex Police photo/Twitter)

The father of the suspect in the inquiry into David Amess’s killing, was a committed anti-extremist who risked his own life trying to thwart hate groups, his friends and colleagues have said.

Amess, 69, was stabbed to death on Friday just after midday while holding his constituency surgery in his role as MP for Southend West in an Essex church. A man aged 25 was arrested at the scene and continues to be held in custody.

Detectives investigating the killing have been in discussions with lawyers specialising in terrorist prosecutions as they try to understand the motive for the attack and why Amess was attacked.

Read more at the Guardian

Previous articleThe Taliban Can’t Take on the Islamic State Alone
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.