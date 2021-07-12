FBI Infiltrates Group Whose Members Wanted to Test Homemade Bombs, Surveil Capitol, Secede from U.S., Court Records Show

The FBI has infiltrated a “Bible study” group in Virginia that after the January 6 riot had members discussing surveilling the US Capitol and their wish for secession from the US, and investigators closely followed one member’s plans to build and test Molotov cocktails, according to recently unsealed court records.

The startling new case, landing six months after the pro-Trump insurrection, adds to the more than 500 Capitol riot federal criminal cases already in court and fleshes out what’s known about the Justice Department’s understanding of the continued interests of right-wing extremists to allegedly interfere with the US government and discuss with each other how to do so. The new case highlights one group member’s apparent interest in a second American civil war.

The newly disclosed criminal case against Virginia man Fi Duong — who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” according to the court record — arose after Duong interacted with undercover law enforcement officers several times on January 6 and into recent months, when the FBI ultimately gained access to his group in Virginia then accompanied him to an old jail as Duong allegedly pursued bomb-building.

