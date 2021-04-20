FedEx Shooter in Indianapolis Visited White Supremacist Sites, Cops Say

Indianapolis mass shooter Brandon Scott Hole, the 19-year-old who killed eight and injured several others at a FedEx facility last week, had a history of swimming through white-supremacist channels online.

The new details, while far from offering a coherent motive, come by way of police documents released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and obtained by a local NBC affiliate late Monday.

As is now well known, the documents say that Hole’s mother reached out to Indianapolis police on March 3, 2020, after he bought a shotgun, which was later seized by police. Hole had seemed to express a desire to die by suicide by cop, and allegedly “struck his mother with a closed fist in the arm” and “told her to shut up,” prior to police getting involved.

Read more at the Daily Beast

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)