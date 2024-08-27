69.2 F
Houthis Burn Greek Oil Tanker in Red Sea, Mock U.S. by Posting Video of Blaze

Houthi terrorists attacked and later set fire to a Greek oil tanker last week in the Red Sea, posting footage of the carnage to mock the US and its allies who are supposed to be protecting the region’s vital shipping lines.

In the video posted Friday of the Sounion — which was carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil– the Iran-backed terrorists can be heard chanting the group’s slogan: “God is the greatest! Death to America! Death to Israel! Curse the Jews! Victory to Islam!” as the fire rages.

It is the third merchant ship Yemeni terrorists have destroyed in the Red Sea, following the sinking of the M/V Tudor — also Greek-owned — in June and Belize-flagged Rubymar in March.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

