Counterterrorism

ISIS Leader From Niger Ambush That Killed 4 U.S. Troops May Be Dead

From left to right: Army Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black; Sgt. La David T. Johnson; Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright; and Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah W. Johnson, were killed on Oct. 4, 2017 near the village of Tongo Tongo in Niger. (Photos courtesy of the U.S. Army and GoFundMe).

Forces in Mali are claiming to have killed a leader with the Islamic State Group who was known in recent years to show off an American rifle he said was taken from dead Green Berets after a 2017 ambush in Niger.

Malian armed forces said they killed Abu Huzeifa, who the U.S. has said played a role in the Oct. 4, 2017 ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers.

Army Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah W. Johnson, Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, and Sgt. La David T. Johnson fought to the death after their convoy of Green Berets, support troops and local soldiers was ambushed by more than 100 ISIS fighters near the village Tongo Tongo in Niger. The four soldiers posthumously received valor awards. Black and Wright were both Special Forces soldiers and both Jeremiah Johnson and La David Johnson were named honorary Green Berets in tribute.

Read the rest of the story at Task & Purpose.

