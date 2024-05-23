The Government Technology & Services Coalition today announced the addition of Bradley Saull, a business of government leader with more than twenty years of experience in the public and private sectors, to its leadership team.

“Bradley is exactly the type of mission-oriented individual that fits the culture and vision of GTSC,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, Founder and CEO of the Government Technology & Services Coalition. “He has a reputation for excellence among government partners and his experience brokering constructive engagement between government and industry executives reinforces GTSC’s current offerings. His understanding of the intersection of policy and business contributes significantly to the reach and content of GTSC’s programming in supporting Department of Homeland Security component missions, cyber security, artificial intelligence, and other advanced technology.”

He previously served as the first Vice President for Civilian Agencies at the Professional Services Council (PSC), an association of over 400 government contractors representing the diverse technology and professional services industry. He led the association’s policy and programming for federal civilian departments with a particular focus on the Departments of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, and Health and Human Services.

In the federal government, Bradley advised the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security on matters related to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) management lines of business. He also previously served as Deputy White House Liaison at DHS, where he recruited candidates for political appointment, worked within the interagency to communicate policy issues, strategic messages, grant announcements, and the implementation of Homeland and National Security Presidential Directives. Bradley also served at the U.S. Department of Justice and in various positions in state government in Ohio.

He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University.

Saull will develop programming, membership, and strategic programs for GTSC.