CBP Honors 11 Heroes at Annual Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Officers and agents from U.S. Border Patrol, Office Field Operations, and Air and Marine Operations salute CBP’s fallen heroes at the Valor Memorial Ceremony at Woodrow Wilson Plaza outside CBP headquarters in Washington, D.C. on May 16. (CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett)

Uniformed personnel stood at attention May 16 as agents and officers escorted the families and loved ones of each of CBP’s fallen heroes honored this year at the CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in the Woodrow Wilson Plaza outside CBP headquarters in Washington, D.C.

CBP honored 11 employees – seven from recent years and four from the agency’s earliest years – lost in the line of duty and added their names to the Valor Memorial. CBP gathers annually during National Police Week to honor the now 369 agents and officers of CBP and its legacy agencies who died in previous years while protecting the U.S. and its citizens.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo, and CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy A. Miller addressed attendees during the ceremony.

Read the rest of the story at The Gila Herald.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
