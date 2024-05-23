Uniformed personnel stood at attention May 16 as agents and officers escorted the families and loved ones of each of CBP’s fallen heroes honored this year at the CBP Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in the Woodrow Wilson Plaza outside CBP headquarters in Washington, D.C.

CBP honored 11 employees – seven from recent years and four from the agency’s earliest years – lost in the line of duty and added their names to the Valor Memorial. CBP gathers annually during National Police Week to honor the now 369 agents and officers of CBP and its legacy agencies who died in previous years while protecting the U.S. and its citizens.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo, and CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner Troy A. Miller addressed attendees during the ceremony.

