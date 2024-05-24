With reports indicating approximately 2,200 cyber attacks occur daily—equating to one every 39 seconds—protecting personal information online is more critical than ever.

A new report by ExpressVPN has evaluated the privacy and security features of the most popular apps of 2024, determining which ones best safeguard user privacy. Signal emerged as the top performer in the study, securing an overall score of 87%. Other apps that ranked highly include WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Threema, and Snapchat.

Signal is widely praised for its robust privacy features, which provide users with peace of mind. The app incorporates end-to-end encryption, minimal data collection, disappearing messages, and safety numbers to enhance security.

WhatsApp also received high marks in the report due to its comprehensive security features, which ensure user privacy and secure communication. Alongside end-to-end encryption for all chats, WhatsApp deletes messages from servers once delivered and has introduced additional security measures such as account protection, device verification, and automatic security codes.

Telegram, a cloud-based messaging platform, ranks among the most secure social messaging apps. It enables users to form groups and channels for sharing text messages and files, and offers safety measures such as self-destruct secret chats, public username options, and encryption and data storage.

As cyber threats continue to rise, choosing a secure messaging app is essential for protecting personal information and ensuring private communication. The findings of this report can help users make informed decisions about the apps they use to stay safe online.