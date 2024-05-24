The Department of Defense and the defense industrial base encounter unique challenges in addressing and improving supply chain risk management. Compliance with complex legal frameworks, such as Section 889 and Section 1260H, along with addressing issues like adversarial capital; foreign ownership, control, or influence (FOCI); military end-use; forced labor; and sanctions-related exposure, significantly complicates these efforts.

In this detailed session, the expert panelists explore the intricacies of the defense supply chain and associated legal requirements and share best practices for mitigating risks.

During this webinar, the speakers discuss:

The main challenges that affect supply chain visibility and resilience within the government and defense sectors.

Effective strategies for utilizing publicly available data to pinpoint supply chain risks.

Real-world case studies that illustrate typical risk scenarios faced by businesses and government entities.

