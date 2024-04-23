41.3 F
Kabul Airport Bomber Was an ISIS Operative Freed From Prison by the Taliban

A new U.S. military review identified the bomber for the first time and found that the 2021 deadly attack was not preventable.

The man who detonated a bomb outside the Kabul airport in August 2021, killing 170 Afghans and 13 American service members, was an Islamic State operative who had been held in a coalition detention facility in Afghanistan but was freed by the Taliban, according to a new U.S. military review that has identified him for the first time.

Some service members who were at the airport that day claimed they had spotted the suicide bomber at the site and were ordered not to engage. But the review found that those service members had the wrong man in their sights, and the strike was not preventable.

“There was no opportunity to engage the bomber prior to the attack,” said a senior U.S. military official, who was involved in the supplemental review.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News, here.

