90 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 17, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Man Sentenced for Mailing Bomb Threats to Chuck Schumer, Former N.Y. Congressman, and Judge

Nelson mailed a threat letter containing a bomb threat to the chambers of United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy threatening to kill those at the federal courthouse with a bomb.

By Homeland Security Today

Dennis J. Nelson, age 51, was sentenced today to 84 months in prison for mailing threat letters in 2018 and 2019 to a federal judge and two members of Congress while incarcerated in State of New York correctional facilities.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), made the announcement.

On March 24, 2023, Nelson pled guilty to three counts of mailing threat letters and admitted that on August 1, 2018, while incarcerated at a New York State correctional facility, he mailed a threat letter to the chambers of Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy in Binghamton, New York, threatening to kill Judge McAvoy and those at the federal courthouse with a bomb.  Nelson admitted that on July 15, 2019, while incarcerated at a New York State correctional facility, he mailed a threat letter to an office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi, containing a threat to kill Representative Brindisi, and mailed a threat letter to an office of United States Senator Charles Schumer, containing a threat to kill Senator Schumer.

Senior United States District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr., of the Western District of New York, also sentenced Nelson to serve a term of supervised release of 3 years to follow incarceration.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s Office of Special Investigations (NYS DOCCS OSI), and the United States Capitol Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carl G. Eurenius prosecuted the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleNational Cybersecurity Strategy Implementation Plan Released Detailing Dozens of Agency Initiatives
Next article14 Defendants, Including Leaders of the Colombo Organized Crime Family, Plead Guilty to Various Felony Charges
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals