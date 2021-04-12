Man Who Wished ‘Death to All Americans’ to be Deported for Ties to Yemeni Rebels

A former Drexel University student jailed since 2019 for lying about his contact with anti-American insurgents in Yemen will be released from custody and immediately deported under a deal approved Thursday by a federal judge in Philadelphia.

FBI agents arrested Gaafar Mohammed Ebrahim al-Wazer, a Yemeni national, 17 months ago, shortly after he attempted to schedule a White House visit and abruptly withdrew a request to renew his legal immigration status, citing U.S. involvement in a brutal civil war in his native country.

At the time, al-Wazer had already been under federal surveillance for years because of images and memes on his Facebook page, including one that appeared to depict him with an assault rifle at a military-style training camp in the Middle East under a caption that read: “He hates all Americans, death to all Americans, especially Jews.”

Read the full story at The Philadelphia Inquirer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)