Minnesota Man Who Claims to Regret Joining ISIS Has Sentencing Postponed

Abelhamid Al-Madioum was recruited by the terrorist group in 2014

By Homeland Security Today
Hand of convicted prisoner behind the cell bar inside jail for incarceration, criminal and limited freedom
(iStock Photo)

A Minnesota man who once fought for the Islamic State group in Syria but now expresses remorse for joining a “death cult” and has been cooperating with federal authorities will have to wait to learn how much prison time he faces after his sentencing hearing set for Wednesday was canceled.

Federal prosecutors have recommended 12 years for Abelhamid Al-Madioum in recognition both of the seriousness of his crime and the help has he given the U.S. and other governments. His attorney says that seven years is enough and that Al-Madioum, 27, stopped believing in the group’s extremist ideology years ago.

A court notice posted online just over two hours before the hearing was to begin said it would be rescheduled for a date to be determined. The notice did not give a reason for the cancellation.

Read the rest of the story at Fox News.

