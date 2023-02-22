New COPS Funding Available for Active Shooter and Mental Health Programs for Law Enforcement

The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has announced that the following grant funding opportunities are now open and accepting applications:

Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) Program

The 2023 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act program is a competitive grant program that provides funding to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention, and other promising practices for wellness programs. The 2023 LEMHWA program will include two open solicitations:

The LEMHWA Implementation Projects solicitation aims to support law enforcement agencies seeking to implement new or enhance existing programs that offer training and/or services for officer mental health, peer mentoring, suicide prevention, stress reduction, and police officer family services. Proposed projects may serve one agency, a consortium of agencies, or personnel from agencies located within a county or state. This solicitation is open to local, state, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies. Up to $9.5 million is available for this solicitation.

The LEMHWA National-Level Resources, Training, and Technical Assistance solicitation aims to develop resources such as toolkits and publications; offer training; and provide assistance to state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies across the country to implement successful mental health and wellness initiatives for officers and their families. Applicants should address their ability to provide services focused on the following topic areas: officer emotional and mental health; peer mentoring; suicide prevention; stress reduction; and peer and officer family support services. This solicitation is open to any public governmental agency, federally recognized Indian tribe, nonprofit organization, for-profit organization, institution of higher education, community group, or faith-based organization. Up to $500,000 is available for this solicitation.

Applications are due by April 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM ET. More information is available at COPS.

Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) Program

Preparing for Active Shooter Situations (PASS) funds are used to increase public and law enforcement safety nationwide by training first responders – including law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services (EMS), dispatchers, medical personnel, facility security, emergency management, and any other professionals who may reasonably be key to a successful integrated response – to handle an active shooter or other violent threat. The 2023 PASS program will fund one provider to train first responders through scenario-based, multidisciplinary training classes across the country. Up to $12 million is available for this solicitation.

Applications are due by April 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM ET. More information on this program is available at COPS.