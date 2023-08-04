66.5 F
Oklahoma Man Pleads Guilty to Twitter Threats to Kill Sen. Cruz and Govs. Stitt, Sanders, and DeSantis

TYLER JAY MARSHALL, 36, of Enid, pleaded guilty to the interstate transmission of threatening communications against various government officials, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On June 6, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Marshall. Count 1 charged him with threatening to murder a United States official. Count 2 charged him with interstate transmission of threatening communications. According to court records, on or about May 15, 2023, the FBI learned that Marshall had been using Twitter to post threats to shoot or bomb several government officials and their families, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and United States Senator Ted Cruz.

On Wednesday, Marshall pleaded guilty to Count 2. As part of his plea, Marshall admitted that he knew his posts would be viewed as real threats.

At sentencing, Marshall faces up to 5 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.00. He has been in federal custody since May 19, 2023.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Enid Police Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Stoneman is prosecuting the case.

