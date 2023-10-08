59.4 F
Pentagon Moving USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean in Response to Hamas Attack

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. government will also "be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions."

By Homeland Security Today
The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Italian Navy destroyer ITS Ciao Duilio (D 554), Italian Navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 20, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced today U.S. force posture changes in the Middle East in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel that have killed more than 600 people.

“My thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel and the many families who have lost loved ones as a result of the abhorrent terrorist attack by Hamas,” Austin said. “Today, in response to this Hamas attack on Israel, and following detailed discussions with President Biden, I have directed several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts.”

“I have directed the movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said. “This includes the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80). We have also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. The U.S. maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this deterrence posture if required.”

Austin said that the U.S. government will also “be rapidly providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including munitions.”

“The first security assistance will begin moving today and arriving in the coming days,” he added.

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people,” the Defense secretary said. “My team and I will continue to be in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to ensure they have what they need to protect their citizens and defend themselves against these heinous terrorist attacks.”

