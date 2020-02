An additional 45 service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries stemming from the Iranian missile attack Jan. 8 on al Asad Air Base in Iraq, the Pentagon announced.

As of Monday, 109 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with mild cases of TBI.

The Pentagon said 76 service members have returned to duty, 75 of whom were treated in Iraq. One was transported to Germany but also has returned to duty in Iraq.

Read more at Stars and Stripes

(Visited 12 times, 1 visits today)