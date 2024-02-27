60.9 F
Counterterrorism

Public Left ‘at Risk’ Over UK Counterterrorism Strategy

William Shawcross says Home Office ignored key recommendations and more attention should be paid to Islamist extremism

leeds, United Kingdom – May 05, 2019: Horizontal shot of armed police patrolling tour de yorkshire crowd to keep everyone safe
(iStock Photo)

The author of a heavily criticised review of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy claims the public have been left “at risk” because many of his key recommendations have been ignored.

In the review of Prevent for the Home Office last year, William Shawcross concluded that it had concentrated too much on the far-right and not enough on Islamist extremism.

Shawcross told the BBC on Wednesday that Prevent was failing to identify terrorist sympathisers and that there was an increased risk in the UK due to the war in Gaza. Prevent gives public bodies a legal duty to identify people who may turn to extremism, and intervene.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian, here.

