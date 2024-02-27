United Airlines announced plans to resume flights to Israel on Wednesday, making it the first American carrier to resume service since the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.

In a statement, the Chicago-based airline said that they plan to resume the daily route from New York/Newark to Tel Aviv in March.

The airline said that the first two flights, March 2 and 4, will stop at Munich International Airport in Switzerland to, “ensure all service providers are ready to support non-stop service to and from Newark.”

