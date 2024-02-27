60.9 F
Counterterrorism

Israeli Forces Arrest 22 During Counterterrorism Operations in West Bank

In addition, over 100,000 NIS (roughly $28,000) in terror funding and printed material for terrorist factions were confiscated

"Al-Masara, Occupied Palestinian Territories - January 27, 2012: Israeli soldiers block a road during a protest against the Israeli separation barrier in the West Bank down of Al-Masara." (iStock Photo)

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated counterterrorism operations were carried out throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley overnight, between Sunday to Monday, including the arrest of wanted persons and confiscation of terrorist funds.

In the village Kafr Qallil and Nablus, a total of 100,000 NIS (roughly $27,500) in terrorist funding was confiscated. In the latter West Bank city, printed material belonging to terrorist factions were also confiscated from a printing house.

The Israeli security forces arrested 11 wanted men in the villages Deir Amar, Beit Omar and Silwad where suspects who identified with the terrorist organization Hamas were also questioned.

Read the rest of the story at i24 News, here.

