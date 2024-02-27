Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated counterterrorism operations were carried out throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley overnight, between Sunday to Monday, including the arrest of wanted persons and confiscation of terrorist funds.

In the village Kafr Qallil and Nablus, a total of 100,000 NIS (roughly $27,500) in terrorist funding was confiscated. In the latter West Bank city, printed material belonging to terrorist factions were also confiscated from a printing house.

The Israeli security forces arrested 11 wanted men in the villages Deir Amar, Beit Omar and Silwad where suspects who identified with the terrorist organization Hamas were also questioned.

