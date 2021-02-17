Study Shows Rise of Hate Crimes, Violence Against Asian Americans During the Pandemic

While the pandemic’s long-lasting impact has affected public health and the economy, the Asian-American community has also experienced the fallout of COVID-19 – being unfairly blamed for the pandemic and becoming the target of discrimination and violence.

The impact of the ongoing pandemic on Asian Americans in New York City has been particularly shocking. With this in mind, the Asian American Bar Association of New York (AABANY) released its report “A Rising Tide of Hate and Violence against Asian Americans in New York During COVID-19: Impact, Causes, Solutions,” co-authored with Paul Weiss, detailing the rise of anti-Asian violence in the Big Apple during COVID-19.

According to the report: “Anti-Asian hate incidents increased dramatically in the

wake of the 9/11 attacks and then surged after the election of Donald J. Trump. South Asian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu and Middle Eastern communities all faced recurring cycles of harassment and violence. Since the onset of the pandemic, however, anti-Asian hate incidents now primarily directed at East Asians have skyrocketed according to both official and unofficial reports. Across the country, there were more than 2,500 reports of anti-Asian hate incidents related to COVID-19 between March and September 2020. And this number understates the actual number of anti-Asian hate incidents because most incidents are not reported.”

