The latest US and EU sanctions against individuals implicated in pro-settler violence in the occupied Palestinian territories represent a significant escalation in international moves against key far-right extremists in Israel.

While previous sanctions announcements have focused on individual settlers implicated in violence – often little known outside Israel – the latest moves mark the targeting of two far more high-profile individuals with connections to senior figures in far-right politics in Israel, including national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The new sanctions are also significant in that they target organisations that are sources of funding and support for settler groups. The EU put two “radical” organisations, Lehava and the Hilltop Youth, on its asset freeze and visa ban list for attacks on Palestinians.

