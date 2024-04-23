German police have arrested two men with ties to Russian intelligence, accusing them of spying on U.S. military bases in Bavaria and plotting attacks in retaliation for U.S. support of Ukraine in its war against the Kremlin.

The two men, identified only as dual German-Russian nationals Dieter S. and Alexander J., were arrested Wednesday by German special police in the town of Bayreuth, according to a statement Thursday from the German federal prosecutor’s office.

The U.S. military facilities that were surveilled included the Army training area in Grafenwoehr, located about 20 miles southeast of Bayreuth, the German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Thursday. Ukrainian forces receive combined arms and weapons training at the Army post.

