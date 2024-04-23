41.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Counterterrorism

US and EU Sanctions Against Israeli Extremists Mark Pivotal Step Against Far Right

International moves target two high-profile individuals with connections to senior figures in far-right politics

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Close up Red Handle Rubber Stamper and text Sanctions isolated on White Background.
(iStock Photo)

The latest US and EU sanctions against individuals implicated in pro-settler violence in the occupied Palestinian territories represent a significant escalation in international moves against key far-right extremists in Israel.

While previous sanctions announcements have focused on individual settlers implicated in violence – often little known outside Israel – the latest moves mark the targeting of two far more high-profile individuals with connections to senior figures in far-right politics in Israel, including national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The new sanctions are also significant in that they target organisations that are sources of funding and support for settler groups. The EU put two “radical” organisations, Lehava and the Hilltop Youth, on its asset freeze and visa ban list for attacks on Palestinians.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian, here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Biden Signs Bill Reauthorizing Contentious FISA Surveillance Program
Next article
Dual German-Russian Citizens Arrested for Plotting Attacks on US Forces in Bavaria
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals