Coast Guard Rescues Three Fishermen from Capsized Boat Off Puerto Rico

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
A Coast Guad Station San Juan 33-Special Purpose Craft boat crew rescued three fishermen from the hull of the 22-foot recreational vessel Elaine, April 27, 2024, after a large wave caused the vessel to capsize, approximately two nautical miles north of Dorado, Puerto Rico. All three boaters were wearing their lifejackets and there were not injuries or medical emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Station San Juan boat crew rescued three fishermen from a capsized vessel, approximately two nautical miles north of Dorado, Puerto Rico, Saturday.

The men were reportedly fishing aboard the 22-foot recreational vessel Elaine when their vessel was overtaken by a large wave. All three boaters were wearing their lifejackets when rescued.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan received a call from a local 911 Emergency Service operator reporting the distress.  Watchstanders directed the launch of a Station San Juan 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement to locate and rescue the boaters.

Once on scene, the Station San Juan crew located the boaters on top of the capsized vessel’s hull, and they used a heaving line to safely bring the three survivors aboard the Coast Guard vessel.  Following the rescue, the Station San Juan boat crew transferred the fishermen to a Good Samaritan vessel who completed their transport ashore.

Friends of the survivors assisted in pulling the pleasure craft Elaine out of the water.

There were no injuries or medical emergency’s resulting from this case.

