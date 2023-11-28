24.3 F
US, Partners Announce Task Force to Counter Flow of Money to Hamas

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. said Monday that after Hamas’ assault on Israel last month, it and several allied nations established an international task force aimed at countering the flow of money to the militant Palestinian group and supporting anti-terrorism efforts.

Since 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack, the U.S., U.K. and allies have sought to cut off funding for Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by Washington and other governments.

The task force will enhance sharing of financial intelligence on terrorist-financing-related matters and will discuss best practices and opportunities for additional actions and partnerships, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Read the rest of the story from VOA here.

