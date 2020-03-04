CBP Arrests Fleeing New York Homicide Suspect at Washington Dulles International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Luis Gustavo Sanchez Arenales, wanted by New York City Police on suspicion of homicide, before he could board a Mexico-bound flight Saturday at Washington Dulles International Airport.

CBP officers apprehended Sanchez Arenales, 19, of New York City, at 5 p.m. Saturday as he attempted to flee the United States. Sanchez Arenales is a suspect in the February 12 shooting death of social worker Purcell Gowie in East Harlem, N.Y.

“This arrest illustrates the seamless collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement as we captured a fleeing murder suspect and will bring him before a court of law to stand before his charges,” said Anne Maricich, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, Baltimore Field Office. “Customs and Border Protection contributes our unique border security authority to identify and arrest dangerous fugitives at our ports of entry and return them to justice. It’s one way in which CBP helps to keep our country and our citizens safe.”

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

During a typical day in 2019, CBP officers arrested 23 wanted persons at U.S. ports of entry.

