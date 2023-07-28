USCIS: Invitations to be Issued for Family Reunification Parole Process

The Department of State’s National Visa Center (NVC) will begin issuing invitations under the family reunification parole (FRP) processes for Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras on July 31, 2023.

On July 7, 2023, DHS announced implementation of new FRP processes for Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The FRP processes are available by invitation only to certain petitioners whose Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, filed on behalf of a principal beneficiary who is a national of Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, or Honduras, has been approved.

These processes provide a safe, orderly way for beneficiaries and their immediate family members to be considered for parole into the United States on a case-by-case basis. This is one of the lawful pathways that families can access instead of taking a dangerous journey or waiting many years to be reunited with qualified family members. Noncitizens who do not use this process or the other lawful pathways available and try to enter the United States unlawfully will face tougher consequences, including removal and a bar to admission.

The invitation will be mailed or emailed to the petitioner and will identify the family members who are eligible for consideration. A petitioner must receive an invitation before submitting Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, under the FRP processes. USCIS will soon launch an online tool on the FRP Processes webpage that petitioners may use to confirm if they have been issued an invitation.

If you are a petitioner who believes you may be eligible, please make sure the NVC has your current contact information and mailing address. To update your contact information or address, you can contact the NVC through their Public Inquiry Form. The NVC will be emailing the invitation to petitioners if there is an email address of record associated with the approved Form I-130. If there is no associated email address, the NVC will mail the invitation to the petitioner’s mailing address of record.

Invitations will be sent on a rolling basis based on operational capacity and the expected period of time until the principal beneficiary’s immigrant visa becomes available, and in a consistent manner to ensure process integrity.

More information on the streamlined FRP processes and invitations for Cuba and Haiti is coming soon.

