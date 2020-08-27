Army to Host Cyber Quest 2021

Army Futures Command and the Cyber Center of Excellence invite those government, industry, and academia partners to showcase their emerging cyber, electronic warfare, intelligence and networking technologies at Cyber Quest 2021. Entering its sixth year, Cyber Quest is an annual event, providing a unique, realistic, operationally-based environment in order to inform technical solutions and materiel changes for critical capability gaps facing Cyber, Electronic Warfare, and Signal operational forces. The experiment will drive requirements definition, inform rapid acquisition initiatives and support acquisition risk reduction activities. An evolving experiment, Cyber Quest 2021 is partnering with Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments 2021, thereby allowing technologies and concepts to be experimented from the disadvantaged tactical user to echelons above brigade for the first time.

The character of warfare is changing. Future conflict will not solely be fought in the physical domain, increasingly the virtual domains of cyberspace and the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) will become decisive battlegrounds. The Army is meeting this increasingly complex battlespace by developing capabilities to compete and win in Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).

To accelerate its modernization four annual Army Live Prototyping Assessments (ALPA) are held. These events provide the platform for government, industry, and academia partners to demonstrate technologies which address MDO aligned capability gaps. Army Futures Command’s (AFC) Cyber Battle Laboratory (CBL) has been tasked to identify those partners interested in demonstrating solutions capable of addressing the Army’s MDO Cyber, Signal and Electronic warfare (EW) capability gaps at Cyber Quest (CQ) 2021.

