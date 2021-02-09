CISA and CYBER.ORG Partner to Deliver Cyber Safety Video Series

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and CYBER.ORG jointly announce a cyber safety video series to help those learning or working online take proactive steps to protect themselves and their business. CYBER.ORG is a cybersecurity workforce development organization that targets K-12 students with cyber career awareness, curricular resources, and teacher professional development.

However, the cyber safety video series aims to deliver relevant cybersecurity topics in a series of short videos that are appropriate for all citizens, not just K-12 educational institutions.

“As the nation – from employers to employees and from teachers to students – is faced with new methods of teleworking and distance learning, it is increasingly important for all of us to be aware of some best practices for staying safe online,” said Matt Hartman, Acting Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA. “Through collective and collaborative approaches, we can make it harder for malicious cyber actors to impact schools and business. Our partnership with CYBER.ORG is important and helps improve awareness and application of basic, yet sound cybersecurity behaviors and actions.”

“We are proud to partner with CISA to educate the public on how to stay safe in cyberspace at a time when it is needed most,” said CYBER.ORG director Kevin Nolten. “With the shift to remote work and online learning, cyber attackers have developed increasingly sophisticated techniques that are dependent on user-driven lapses in security protocols. This educational effort is paramount to combatting outside threats and ensuring that the public has the educational tools to recognize the warning signs.”

The video series currently includes five videos that provide easy to understand cybersecurity concepts, with more videos to be released in the coming months. In conjunction with CISA’s ransomware awareness campaign, the newest addition to this series provides tips to avoid becoming a victim of a ransomware attack.

Each video is under three minutes and presented in an animated format that invites observers to compare their own practices to those of the characters in the video. In the videos, viewers are encouraged to embrace behaviors that are safe, secure and that can best protect their privacy. Each video comes with a fact sheet of highlights and conversation-starters that can be used or distributed in meetings or classes.

The CISA and CYBER.ORG joint cyber safety video series is located here.

