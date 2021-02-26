CISA Announces Winners of the Second Annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition

The second annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition concluded yesterday, with the final rounds taking place over a three-day period. The President’s Cup is a national competition designed to identify, challenge, and reward the best cybersecurity talent in the federal workforce. This year’s competition featured two individual tracks – one focused on incident response and forensic analysis and the other focused on vulnerability exploitation analysis – and a team track. The first rounds of the competition started in August.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) hosted the 10 individuals and five teams competing in the finals virtually this week. This year’s winning team was composed of Cyberspace Capability Engineers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade. Their team scored the highest cumulative point total across both days of the teams competition, and nearly fully solved all five challenge scenarios presented on Day 2.

“I want to congratulate not just this year’s winners, but all of our finalists and everyone who competed in the President’s Cup,” said CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales. “This year’s competition highlighted not only the operational skills across the federal government, but the collective strength of what we can do when we leverage those skills to work together ensure cyberspace is safe and secure.”

The President’s Cup was open to the federal civilian workforce and members of the military and included more than 1,400 individuals and nearly 250 teams with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Watch video of yesterday’s final round of the team competition at CISA.gov/PresidentsCup.

