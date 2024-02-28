Mark Alan Freed, a highly regarded figure in the cybersecurity industry and a retired United States Marine Corps veteran, passed away at the age of 59 on February 5, 2024, following a courageous three-year battle with colorectal cancer. Mark’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of many, particularly in the cybersecurity community, where he made significant contributions throughout his illustrious career.

Born on July 25, 1964, in Sellersville, PA, Mark was the youngest of three sons born to John William “Bill” Freed and Arlene (Keller) Freed. A proud graduate of Souderton High School in 1982, Mark went on to serve the nation with honor and distinction as a member of the United States Marine Corps. His dedicated service spanned 22 years, culminating in his retirement as a Master Gunnery Sergeant in 2004.

Mark’s commitment to continuous learning and professional development was evident in his educational achievements. He earned an MBA in Business from Averett University and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Park University. Mark adorned his impressive resume with various professional certifications, including those from the FBI Academy, the CISO Academy for Information Security Leaders, and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed the Wharton/ASIS Program for Security Executives.

Mark’s impact on the cybersecurity landscape extended into his professional life. At Corteva Agriscience, he served as Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, overseeing critical areas such as Information Security, Cybersecurity, Operational Technology, and Infrastructure Services. With over 35 years of experience in information technology, the last 25 were dedicated to building and executing successful information and cybersecurity programs.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Mark was actively involved in academia. For 17 years, he served as an Adjunct Associate Professor, supporting the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) online Cybersecurity Degree programs. His commitment to education and mentorship left an indelible mark on aspiring cybersecurity professionals.

Mark’s dedication to the industry extended to his role on the Board of Directors for the Information Technology Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IT-ISAC), showcasing his commitment to collaboration and information sharing within the cybersecurity community.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Mark found joy in various hobbies, including sailing, golf, and travel. He was an avid supporter of Philadelphia sports, with a special allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles and Alabama college football. Mark cherished moments spent with his family, including his devoted pup, Skye.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Robbins) Freed, with whom he would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 6th of this year. Mark is also survived by two daughters, Jasmine Freed Smith and Olivia Freed, and a son, Joshua Freed. Additionally, he leaves behind two brothers, Keith Freed and Timothy Freed, along with nieces, nephews, and a multitude of colleagues and friends who will remember him for his leadership, expertise, and warm-hearted spirit.

Mark Alan Freed’s legacy in the realms of cybersecurity and military service will endure, serving as an inspiration to future generations in both fields.