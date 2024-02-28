60.9 F
A Look Behind Gao’s Assessment of TSA’s Major Acquisition Programs

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has issued its annual assessment of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) major acquisition programs. The assessment aims to determine whether the programs are meeting their cost, performance and scheduling goals.

GAO reviewed key acquisition documents, collected cost, schedule and performance information and interviewed DHS officials. It is worth noting that the process allowing programs to adjust their cost and schedule baselines for effects attributable to Covid-19 is no longer in effect.

 

Two of the 26 major acquisition programs relate to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), namely the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) and the Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) program.

Read the rest of the story at Passenger Terminal Today, here.

