The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) honored the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) with the prestigious Gold Standard Award for security in its bus system on Thursday, Feb. 22. IndyGo is one of only five transit agencies nationwide to receive this recognition this year.

The Gold Standard Award is the highest level of recognition TSA can give to a transit agency for achieving top scores during an annual review of 17 categories of security and emergency preparedness elements. The review evaluates several aspects of a transit agency’s operations, including its security plan, security training, drills and exercise programs, public outreach efforts and background check procedures.

“We are proud to collaborate with IndyGo toward our shared commitment to transportation safety,” TSA Acting Regional Security Director Tony Metcalf said. “This Gold Standard Award honors IndyGo’s leadership in mass transit security and is well-deserved.”

IndyGo, the Indianapolis Transportation Corporation, is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable and accessible mobility experiences. It covers 400 square miles in Marion County.

“Safety is always our top priority at IndyGo,” said Interim President and CEO Jennifer Pyrz. “To receive this prestigious recognition from the TSA solidifies the work we do daily to ensure our riders and teammates are safe and secure, whether they’re riding the bus or spending time in one of our facilities.”

TSA has oversight of nearly 6,800 public transit agencies in the country. Every year, the TSA assesses a select number of transit agencies nationwide for evaluation through its Baseline Assessment for Security Enhancement (BASE) program. Just a fraction of those evaluated achieve scores high enough to receive the Gold Standard Award.

In the most recent round of BASE evaluations, TSA reviewed 58 mass transit agencies for their security posture (FY23). IndyGo distinguished itself among the nation’s transit agencies to earn its fourth Gold Standard Award. The agency previously won the award in 2011, 2017, and 2020.