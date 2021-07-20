Fortinet Releases Security Updates for FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer

Fortinet has released security advisory FG-IR-21-067 to address a use-after-free vulnerability in the FortiManager fgfmsd daemon. A use-after-free condition occurs when a program marks a section of memory as free but then subsequently tries to use that memory, which could result in a program crash. The use of previously freed memory in FortiManager fgfmsd daemon may allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code as root. This occurs via sending a specifically crafted request to the fgfm port of the targeted device.

Note that FortiAnalyzer is only vulnerable where it supports FortiManager features that have been enabled, on specific hardware, with a very specific upgrade path.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review Fortinet security advisory FG-IR-21-067 and apply the necessary updates.

Read more at CISA