67 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure SecurityDoD/National Defense

Good Cyber Hygiene Can Impede Adversary Meddling in U.S. Infrastructure

Good cyber hygiene, which includes things like regularly changing passwords or applying software security patches, plays an outsized role in preventing America's adversaries from hacking into and crippling U.S. infrastructure systems, such as power, water or gas.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Air Force photo illustration / SrA Ryan Lackey)

On Capitol Hill today, Director of National Intelligence Avril D. Haines told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that in many cases where it’s been evident that U.S. adversaries have demonstrated an ability to hack into U.S. infrastructure systems, good cyber hygiene would have prevented it.

“This year, cyber actors are attacking U.S. industrial control systems, which are typically used to automate industrial processes, at record levels,” Haines said.

Critical infrastructure sectors — including water, wastewater, food, agriculture, defense, energy and transportation —rely on these kinds of systems, she said.

“Although the likelihood of any single attack having a widespread effect on interrupting critical services remains low, the increased number of attacks and the actors’ willingness to access and manipulate these control systems increases the collective odds that at least one could have a more significant impact,” Haines said.

The owners and maintainers of these systems play a role in their vulnerability to cyberattack by American adversaries, Haines told lawmakers.

“In virtually all the attacks we’ve seen against U.S. critical infrastructure, cyber actors took advantage of default or weak passwords; unpatched, known vulnerabilities; and poorly secured network connections to launch relatively simple attacks,” she said. “And for this reason, it is crucial that all of us — particularly critical infrastructure owners and operators — improve our cybersecurity practices to reduce our vulnerability to such efforts.”

According to Haines, the number of ransomware attacks globally went up by as much as 74% in the last year.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey A. Kruse, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told senators that the need to protect DIA networks from cyberattacks by a wide range of actors, including foreign intelligence entities and insider threats, remains a primary concern for DIA.

“This includes not only the sophisticated capabilities of state actors, such as Russia and China, but also rogue cyber actors loosely aligned to governments,” he said. “In addition to … the growing threat to critical infrastructure in local governments, this threat directly endangers our defense industrial capabilities, our hard-won technological and military advantages, our allies and partners, and our future defense operations. We must partner, invest and integrate in new ways to secure what we value and safeguard: the assured resiliency of our networks, the data and the people.”

Read more at DOD.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council Hit by INC Ransom Hack
Next article
Marine General Issues ‘Call to Action’ Against China Hackers Lurking in U.S. Computer Systems
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals