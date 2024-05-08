A Chinese, state-sponsored hacking group has embedded itself in critical U.S. infrastructure and is waiting to “foment terror” and “societal panic” through cyberattacks — an effort that military leaders said Tuesday persists undeterred.

Volt Typhoon, according to U.S. law enforcement and military officials, is a Chinese-backed campaign designed to infiltrate software systems, lurking undetected in them to conduct attacks on communications, energy, transportation and emergency services at a “time and place” of its choosing.

The threat has been publicly recognized by U.S. government officials in recent years, but a new urgency about thwarting the campaign has come to the forefront, including a warning this week from the Marine Corps general who heads the U.S. Cyber Command unit tracking the Chinese incursions.

Read the rest of the story at Military.com.