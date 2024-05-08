67 F
Marine General Issues ‘Call to Action’ Against China Hackers Lurking in U.S. Computer Systems

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, middle left, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), and Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock, middle right, deputy director of Cybersecurity for Combat Support, National Security Agency, engage with Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 31, 2023. (Lance Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft/U.S. Marine Corps photo)

A Chinese, state-sponsored hacking group has embedded itself in critical U.S. infrastructure and is waiting to “foment terror” and “societal panic” through cyberattacks — an effort that military leaders said Tuesday persists undeterred.

Volt Typhoon, according to U.S. law enforcement and military officials, is a Chinese-backed campaign designed to infiltrate software systems, lurking undetected in them to conduct attacks on communications, energy, transportation and emergency services at a “time and place” of its choosing.

The threat has been publicly recognized by U.S. government officials in recent years, but a new urgency about thwarting the campaign has come to the forefront, including a warning this week from the Marine Corps general who heads the U.S. Cyber Command unit tracking the Chinese incursions.

Read the rest of the story at Military.com.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
