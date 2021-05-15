GSA Seeks Industry Feedback on Governmentwide Cloud Acquisition Strategy and Blanket Purchase Agreement

The U.S. General Services Administration is asking for industry feedback through the release of a Request for Information (RFI). This RFI will detail GSA’s acquisition strategy to deliver a multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for commercial Software-As-A-Service (SaaS), Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS) on a pay-as-you-go basis. Anything-As-A-Service (XaaS) offerings may be considered, as new innovations are developed in future procurement offerings. GSA requests cloud service providers and industry partners address the questions and provide comments as outlined in the RFI.

The proposed multiple-award BPA will allow agencies to acquire and implement secure, seamlessly integrated, commercial cloud service offerings as a replacement for legacy enterprise IT services and products. Market research indicates these cloud services are available from industry and can be delivered through a government-wide acquisition solution.

“The IT environments in which the government operates are changing and evolving at a rapid pace, driving GSA to leverage the Multiple Award Schedule Cloud SIN to develop an easy-to-use, government-wide acquisition solution for cloud services in a hybrid model,” said GSA IT Category Deputy Assistant Commissioner Keith Nakasone. “The number-one thing agencies ask for is an acquisition solution that offers a full set of commercial, secure, soup-to-nuts, cloud products and services. We think now is the right time to make it happen.”

The pandemic has pushed agencies to innovate and expand their digital and virtual environments. More specifically, GSA observes agencies moving toward more cloud-based solutions to make their agency more agile and telework-friendly, reduce their reliance on on-premise/legacy systems, and scale their operational capacity. GSA is looking at developing a cloud solution set for federal, state, local and tribal governments.

The timeliness and universality of this requirement by government and agencies at all levels is crucial in pivoting towards a prepared, flexible, agile and modernized future. In developing this government-wide strategy, GSA promotes OMB’s Cloud Smart tenets and the Presidential Management Agenda’s IT Modernization Goals .

GSA asks interested industry respondents to return their completed survey to the RFI by May 24. The RFI can be found at GSA Enterprise-wide Cloud RFI. It is important to note that the RFI constitutes a stage of GSA’s market research process, in accordance with FAR PART 10. By responding to this market research, you provide the government permission to share your submitted capabilities and contract information with other government organizations in relation to similar requirements for market research purposes. Based on the responses submitted to this RFI, GSA reserves the right to issue all future requests for quotes directly to identified sources through email in accordance with FAR 8.405-3(b)(1)(ii)(B)(2).

The RFI is for planning purposes only and does not imply a guarantee to release a Request for Quote (RFQ) in the future. Questions on the RFI should be sent to [email protected]. All responses to the RFI must be sent through GSA’s MRAS tool.

