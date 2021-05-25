INSA Releases Recommendations for DoD Cyber Threat Hunting Program on DIB Networks

The Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) released a new Intelligence Insights paper that offers seven recommendations for the Secretary of Defense to consider when assessing the feasibility of a DoD Cyber Threat Hunting Program on Defense Industrial Base Networks.

Developed by INSA’s Cyber Council, Views on DoD Cyber Threat Hunting on Defense Industrial Base Networks, focuses on Section 1739 of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which calls for the DoD to assess the “feasibility and suitability of a defense industrial base cybersecurity threat hunting program” and for the Secretary of Defense to “consult with and solicit recommendations from representative industry stakeholders.” The INSA paper offers industry recommendations related to the seven program “elements”that Congress directed the Secretary of Defense to assess.

“As senior leaders at DoD assess the way ahead for the cyber threat hunting program, it’s crucial that industry perspectives are taken into account,” said INSA Executive Vice President John Doyon. “This paper provides decisionmakers with easy to understand insights and implementable ideas that will advance our nation’s cybersecurity posture and resiliency.”

INSA’s mission is to promote effective public-private collaboration on national security issues. Because the statute requires DoD to solicit recommendations from industry stakeholders, INSA developed the paper’s recommendations to inform the Pentagon’s feasibility assessment.

Read the paper at INSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)