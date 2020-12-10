National Cyber Security Centre Cyber Awareness Campaign Launches

The United Kingdom (UK) National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has launched a new cyber security campaign encouraging the public to adopt six behaviors to stay safe online.

The six Cyber Aware behaviors recommended by the NSCS are:

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the official NCSC website as well as CISA’s Tips page for more information and additional resources.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)