Cybersecurity

The Plan for the Inevitable Cyber Attack: Get the Gist of NIST

An incident response plan (IRP) is an organisation’s individualised structured set of procedures and guidelines that they follow when encountering a security incident or a disruptive event.

These may threaten the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of their information technology systems and/or compromise their data.

The primary goal of an incident response plan is to mitigate the impact of such incidents, minimize potential damage, and restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.

Read the rest of the story from Computer Weekly here.

