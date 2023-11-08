58.9 F
Cybersecurity

Before and After: Managing Through the Cycle of a Cyber Attack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

In such a fast-changing cyber risk landscape, experts say preparation is key, and one element that can help with that is cyber insurance.

“Cyber insurance is such a critical tool when you think about having a policy and having an approach to handling incidents and incident response,” said Xing Xin, co-founder and CEO of InsurTech Upfort, on this episode of The Insuring Cyber Podcast. “One of the best partners and tools you can have in managing that risk is a cyber insurance policy.”

This is because cyber insurance isn’t just about covering a financial loss by itself, he added. It’s also a tool providing access to the right experts and data to help companies manage their exposure.

Read the rest of the story from Insurance Journal here.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

