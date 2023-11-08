Before and After: Managing Through the Cycle of a Cyber Attack

In such a fast-changing cyber risk landscape, experts say preparation is key, and one element that can help with that is cyber insurance.

“Cyber insurance is such a critical tool when you think about having a policy and having an approach to handling incidents and incident response,” said Xing Xin, co-founder and CEO of InsurTech Upfort, on this episode of The Insuring Cyber Podcast. “One of the best partners and tools you can have in managing that risk is a cyber insurance policy.”

This is because cyber insurance isn’t just about covering a financial loss by itself, he added. It’s also a tool providing access to the right experts and data to help companies manage their exposure.

Read the rest of the story from Insurance Journal here.