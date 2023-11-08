58.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Cybersecurity

Boeing Confirms Cyberattack, System Compromise

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Just days after LockBit ransomware group claimed it breached the systems of Boeing, the aerospace giant has confirmed its systems were indeed compromised.

“We are aware of a cyber incident impacting elements of our parts and distribution business,” a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement to Dark Reading. “This issue does not affect flight safety. We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers.”

In a post on its leak site on Oct. 27, LockBit announced it breached Boeing systems and gave the company until Nov. 2 to pay the ransom or have their sensitive files released publicly.

Read the rest of the story from Dark Reading here.

Previous article
FBI Offers Partnerships to Update Cyber Incident Response Plans
Next article
Before and After: Managing Through the Cycle of a Cyber Attack
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights