President Trump on the campaign trail in Wisconsin. (White House)

Trump Campaign Website Hacked and Defaced

President Donald Trump’s campaign website was briefly hacked on Tuesday night in what appears to be a crude effort to promote a cryptocurrency scam, but the campaign said no sensitive data was exposed.

Just after 7 p.m. EST, the About page on Trump’s campaign website displayed a message reading, “this site was seized. the world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily by president donald j. trump.”

The website reverted back to normal shortly after, but it’s unclear how the hackers got access to the website.

Read more at Forbes

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X