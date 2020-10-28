Trump Campaign Website Hacked and Defaced

President Donald Trump’s campaign website was briefly hacked on Tuesday night in what appears to be a crude effort to promote a cryptocurrency scam, but the campaign said no sensitive data was exposed.

Just after 7 p.m. EST, the About page on Trump’s campaign website displayed a message reading, “this site was seized. the world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily by president donald j. trump.”

The website reverted back to normal shortly after, but it’s unclear how the hackers got access to the website.

