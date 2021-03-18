TTP Table for Detecting APT Activity Related to SolarWinds and Active Directory/M365 Compromise

CISA has released a table of tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by the advanced persistent threat (APT) actor involved with the recent SolarWinds and Active Directory/M365 compromise. The table uses the MITRE ATT&CK framework to identify APT TTPs and includes detection recommendations. This information will assist network defenders in detecting and responding to this activity.

CISA encourages network defenders to review SolarWinds and AD/M365 Compromise: Detecting APT Activity from Known TTPs and implement the recommendations. CISA also recommends network defenders review the following resources regarding this incident:

Read more at CISA

