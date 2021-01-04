Turkey Reveals Three-Year Cybersecurity Plan

Turkey’s national cybersecurity strategy and action plan was published on December 29 with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and underlined that information and communications technologies play key roles in countries’ sustainable development, while they can also pose risks related to cybersecurity.

It stated that cyber threats may negatively affect all sectors including communications, transport, energy, banking, finance and health and that, therefore, in the face of increasing threats, measures were accelerated.

Within this scope, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has prepared an action plan to cover the years 2020-2023 in coordination with the public and private sectors as well as nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and universities.

