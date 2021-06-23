Coast Guard Academy to Welcome Class of 2025

Approximately 293 young women and men are scheduled to arrive at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Monday, June 28, to start Day One of their training as part of the incoming Class of 2025.

Day One marks the traditional start of Swab Summer, an intense seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members ready to accept the challenges that await them in their pursuit to become Coast Guard officers. During their first day at the Academy, the Swabs (as the new cadets are called) will cycle through haircuts, uniform issue, drill practice and various administrative in-processing.

On May 19, with President Joseph R. Biden presiding, the Academy graduated one of the largest groups of African Americans in a single class in its history. With the Class of 2025, the Academy will welcome the largest number of African Americans in an incoming class in its history.

This year approximately 36 percent of the class is from underrepresented minority groups, and 40 percent are women. Also joining the class are eight international students from Jamaica, Philippines Dominican Republic, Rwanda, Sri Lanka and Taiwan.

Day One Schedule : 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Swabs arrive and check in. – Location: Roland Hall

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Uniform issue, haircuts, drill practice, lunch and administration in-processing (all companies will cycle through these events throughout the day.) – Location: Chase Hall

3 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. Swearing-in Ceremony and class photo – Following the class photo, Swabs say goodbye to their families before returning to training. Location: Washington Parade Field

Read more at USCG

