A FEMA official gathers information about the impacts of Hurricane Delta and the need of St. Mary Parish survivors on Oct. 10, 2020. (FEMA photo by Daniel M. Rojas)

3 Deaths Linked to Hurricane Delta or Aftermath in Louisiana, Florida

Three people have died in Hurricane Delta or in its aftermath in Louisiana and Florida, officials said days after it made landfall as a Category 2 storm.

The Louisiana Health Department said Sunday that two deaths that involved fires in St. Martin and Iberia parishes were tied to the hurricane, which roared ashore near Creole on Friday evening.

In the Florida Panhandle, a 19-year-old tourist from Illinois died Saturday after being caught in a rip current in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, the Okaloosa County sheriff’s office said. The Gulf had been closed to swimming because of the effects of outer rain bands from the storm.

