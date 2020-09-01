Engage with HSToday During the Most Important National Preparedness Month Ever

Welcome to National Preparedness Month 2020!

This year, although we have a host of preparedness luminaries to invite you to participate with us, I wanted to reach out myself given all of you are working double and triple time to help our nation get through this seemingly endless year!

As many of our loyal readers know, annually, Homeland Security Today and GTSC recognize National Preparedness Month by inviting our readers and supporters to collaborate with us and submit stories of their lessons learned, news about their preparedness efforts, heroes for us to recognize, and much more.

2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for our nation, and all “tongue-in-cheek” humor aside, it has been a case study in the need for all levels and types of preparedness. This YEAR has turned out to have a bit of nearly everything we’ve been warned about: biological, financial, economic, natural — we have been hit, and continue to be hit, by deadly, disastrous events every day.

That is why your input is more important than ever.

As we approach our DHS-designated months to focus on various missions — Preparedness (September), Cybersecurity (October), and Critical Infrastructure Protection (November) — we invite you to participate with us. Help us share your lessons, your heroes, your ideas for us to prevail over the numerous challenges faced by our homeland professionals at the local, state, and federal levels.

During National Preparedness Month, we are focusing on preparedness and want to hear more from you to help citizens prepare for anything coming at them:

Physically

Preparedness includes planning for your health, your home, and your family. During National Preparedness Month, share your advice and examples on how to limit the impacts that disasters have on families. Help us share how citizens can understand the risks in their area, check insurance coverage, and make their homes stronger in the face of storms and other common hazards.

JOIN US: Share your advice and examples on how to prepare health, home, and family for an emergency.

Financially

Americans at all income levels have experienced the challenges of rebuilding their lives after a disaster or other emergency. COVID has been a huge reminder of why planning for a “worst case scenario” is imperative. In these stressful times, having access to personal financial, insurance, medical and other records is crucial for starting the recovery process quickly and efficiently.

JOIN US: Share your advice and smart suggestions on how to prepare your finances for any eventuality.

Emotionally

During an emergency and/or pandemic it is common for individuals to feel emotional unrest. The healthcare system and various organizations are taking measures toward providing adequate aid and guidance for individuals with existing mental health conditions as well as those experiencing enhanced emotional distress during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, disasters, and emergencies generally.

JOIN US: Share your ideas, resources, and suggestions on staying well, reaching out for assistance, and guidance for families and caregivers.

We invite you to lead and participate!

We are looking for your contributions, suggestions and leadership. We also invite you to submit thought leadership pieces to spur the conversation and help our community think ahead, think smarter, and think more strategically about what we do in both the public and private sectors to jointly meet this threat.

How might you participate?

Submit a thought leadership piece on a topic of concern to you in our topic areas

Suggest thought leaders that HSToday should reach out to for articles or to join us

Lead a topic area: leaders commit to submitting a thought leadership piece, being a “spokesperson” for the month, and suggesting areas where HSToday should focus.

Follow us on social media and retweet us! Easy to do at Twitter, Facebook, and our group on LinkedIn.

Repost HSToday articles on your LinkedIn feed. Daily we have original, compelling pieces from some of the most esteemed voices in homeland security. Share those on your LinkedIn feed to encourage comments and conversation from our community.

Sign up for the newsletters of your choice (in case you haven’t already) at www.HSToday.us.

Let us know how we are doing! Reading us? Not? Let us know if we are doing well or if there is room for improvement. We value your opinions and will follow your advice and direction as we strive to become the best news and analysis site for the homeland security community on the web.

If you do not have time to contribute this fall, no worries! The spring is yet to come and there will be more opportunities. We do ask you to help us with social media as much as possible — reposting, retweeting, etc., matter more than you can imagine. And it’s free!!

As always, thank you for supporting HSToday. We greatly appreciate your support as we continue to develop the preeminent site for serious and factual conversations around homeland security.

