FEMA Releases Exercise Starter Kit for COVID-19 Reconstitution Plans

FEMA has released a kit to help organizations plan for resuming operations during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The kit includes a fact sheet, sample slides, and a facilitator guide with suggested discussion questions that can be tailored to meet the needs of your organization or agency.

As organizations across the country plan for when and how to resume full operations while protecting the well-being and safety of their employees and communities, FEMA has created an Exercise Starter Kit to help organizations facilitate their own internal workshops based on reconstitution planning principles, the White House’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again and a FEMA fact sheet on “Planning Considerations for Organizations in Reconstituting Operations During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The Exercise Starter Kit has been a collaborative effort by FEMA’s National Exercise Division and National Continuity Programs in support of the COVID-19 Task Force on Continuity of Operations and Essential Services.

